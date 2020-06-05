4419 N 27TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Stunning condo for rent walking distance to The Biltmore Fashion Park. Features an open living space upon walking in. Complimented by a gorgeous kitchen , hosting all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful granite waterfall island and granite counter tops, walk-in shower and walk-in master closet, personal office, stacked laundry and dryer, private back patio off master bedroom, a community pool. This condo is truly one-of-a-kind featuring an even better location. Quick access to the 202, 51, Airport, Downtown Phoenix, Biltmore, Arcadia, and much more!