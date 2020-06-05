All apartments in Phoenix
4419 N 27TH Street

4419 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning condo for rent walking distance to The Biltmore Fashion Park. Features an open living space upon walking in. Complimented by a gorgeous kitchen , hosting all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful granite waterfall island and granite counter tops, walk-in shower and walk-in master closet, personal office, stacked laundry and dryer, private back patio off master bedroom, a community pool. This condo is truly one-of-a-kind featuring an even better location. Quick access to the 202, 51, Airport, Downtown Phoenix, Biltmore, Arcadia, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

