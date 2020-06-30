All apartments in Phoenix
4418 W Encanto Blvd

4418 West Encanto Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4418 West Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
5 Bed 2 Bath HOUSE FOR RENT WITH PARK VIEWS - Property Id: 153075

NO SECTION 8 Encanto Home has 2,088 sq ft FEATURES 5 Beds 2 baths Tile floor Large Open Kitchen refrigerator stove micro and dishwasher Large living space Laundry Room RV Gate Covered side patio side access to Concreate Patio w/ Clothes Line & Built-in BBQ. Park is your view out your front windows. Great Location 2Park & Schools. QUALIFIERS: NO SECTION 8 18 years &up living in the home must apply $45/pp non-refundable app fee No Evictions No Judgements Must have Good Rent History & Job History No Criminal history - No Exceptions Min Gross Income $4050 Proof of income provided w/applications Everyone living in the home must be listed on the application. Must schedule an appointment w/Leah 6027502342 to see the home B4 applying. TERMS: $45/pp App Fee Non-Refundable $675 Refundable Security Deposit Due @lease signing 1st months rent $1350 & Last Months $1350, $2700 Rents due @move-in Prorated for earlier move-in can be added $45/day Pet non-ref Dep $250/ owner approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153075
Property Id 153075

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5441933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have any available units?
4418 W Encanto Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have?
Some of 4418 W Encanto Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 W Encanto Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4418 W Encanto Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 W Encanto Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4418 W Encanto Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd offer parking?
No, 4418 W Encanto Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 W Encanto Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have a pool?
No, 4418 W Encanto Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4418 W Encanto Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 W Encanto Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 W Encanto Blvd has units with dishwashers.

