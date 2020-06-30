4418 W Encanto Blvd

Amenities

NO SECTION 8 Encanto Home has 2,088 sq ft FEATURES 5 Beds 2 baths Tile floor Large Open Kitchen refrigerator stove micro and dishwasher Large living space Laundry Room RV Gate Covered side patio side access to Concreate Patio w/ Clothes Line & Built-in BBQ. Park is your view out your front windows. Great Location 2Park & Schools. QUALIFIERS: NO SECTION 8 18 years &up living in the home must apply $45/pp non-refundable app fee No Evictions No Judgements Must have Good Rent History & Job History No Criminal history - No Exceptions Min Gross Income $4050 Proof of income provided w/applications Everyone living in the home must be listed on the application. Must schedule an appointment w/Leah 6027502342 to see the home B4 applying. TERMS: $45/pp App Fee Non-Refundable $675 Refundable Security Deposit Due @lease signing 1st months rent $1350 & Last Months $1350, $2700 Rents due @move-in Prorated for earlier move-in can be added $45/day Pet non-ref Dep $250/ owner approval.

