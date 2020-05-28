4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail

Amenities

This turn-key home has just been remodeled and shows beautifully! Backing to the golf course in the quiet gated community of Dove Valley Ranch, you'll love the all new wood-look tile flooring on the first floor and brand new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted throughout, the kitchen features new quartz countertops, refinished cabinetry and new appliances. The 4th bedroom on the main level can also be used as a den or office space. The large master bedroom with newly remodeled bath has a sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony where you can enjoy mountain views and breathtaking sunsets. The private backyard has a sparkling pool, covered patio and backs to a wash on the 12th hole of the Dove Valley Ranch Golf Course. Come view it today; you will not be disappointed!