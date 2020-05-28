All apartments in Phoenix
4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:48 AM

4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail

4417 East Smokehouse Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4417 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This turn-key home has just been remodeled and shows beautifully! Backing to the golf course in the quiet gated community of Dove Valley Ranch, you'll love the all new wood-look tile flooring on the first floor and brand new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted throughout, the kitchen features new quartz countertops, refinished cabinetry and new appliances. The 4th bedroom on the main level can also be used as a den or office space. The large master bedroom with newly remodeled bath has a sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony where you can enjoy mountain views and breathtaking sunsets. The private backyard has a sparkling pool, covered patio and backs to a wash on the 12th hole of the Dove Valley Ranch Golf Course. Come view it today; you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have any available units?
4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have?
Some of 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail offers parking.
Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail has a pool.
Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have accessible units?
No, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 E SMOKEHOUSE Trail has units with dishwashers.

