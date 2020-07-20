4417 E FRYE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single level, split floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Tile in all living areas with carpet in the in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Great location, close to I 10 and shopping.