4417 E FRYE Road
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4417 E FRYE Road
4417 East Frye Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4417 East Frye Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single level, split floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Tile in all living areas with carpet in the in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Great location, close to I 10 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4417 E FRYE Road have any available units?
4417 E FRYE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4417 E FRYE Road have?
Some of 4417 E FRYE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4417 E FRYE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4417 E FRYE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 E FRYE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4417 E FRYE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4417 E FRYE Road offer parking?
Yes, 4417 E FRYE Road offers parking.
Does 4417 E FRYE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 E FRYE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 E FRYE Road have a pool?
No, 4417 E FRYE Road does not have a pool.
Does 4417 E FRYE Road have accessible units?
No, 4417 E FRYE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 E FRYE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 E FRYE Road has units with dishwashers.
