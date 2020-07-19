All apartments in Phoenix
4416 W MAGELLAN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4416 W MAGELLAN Drive

Location

4416 W Magellan Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This sought after floor plan has a formal living/dining room with a gas fireplace, spacious loft, large family room & a great covered patio. Large master bedroom has mountain views off balcony overlooking preserve in back. New kitchen, lush desert landscaping, grass in back, downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom are just a few of the great amenities found in this fabulous home in this award winning community. 3 car garage has 220. Located close to shops, elementary school and all the great amenities Anthem offers: pool, water park, parks, fitness center.. Landscaping, HOA fee, washer & dryer included. No pets preferred. No smoking. Lease purchase a possibility, short term rental ok too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

