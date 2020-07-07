4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This doll house is ideally located about half-way between Paradise Valley Mall and Thunderbird Rd. Very quiet neighborhood, award winning schools a couple of blocks away, very close to a world of shopping, restaurants, and EZ access to the 51 & 101. Two car garage, RV parking, low-maintenance & mature landscaping, and sparkling-fenced pool. Very spacious family room w/ fireplace. Large walk-in closet in master. Fairly recent carpet and tile. Fresh paint inside and out.. Rent includes weekly pool service with all chemicals.