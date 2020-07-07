All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

4415 East Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 East Joan De Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This doll house is ideally located about half-way between Paradise Valley Mall and Thunderbird Rd. Very quiet neighborhood, award winning schools a couple of blocks away, very close to a world of shopping, restaurants, and EZ access to the 51 & 101. Two car garage, RV parking, low-maintenance & mature landscaping, and sparkling-fenced pool. Very spacious family room w/ fireplace. Large walk-in closet in master. Fairly recent carpet and tile. Fresh paint inside and out.. Rent includes weekly pool service with all chemicals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has a pool.
Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College