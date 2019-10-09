All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4414 E HUBBELL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4414 E HUBBELL Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

4414 E HUBBELL Street

4414 East Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4414 East Hubbell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING ADORABLE SINGLE LEVEL CASITA 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH WITH NICE PRIVATE FENCED AND GATED YARD PERFECT FOR YOU AND YOUR LITTLE PET. COVERED PARKING IS CLOSE TO UNIT AND COMMUNITY POOL.YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING IN CENTRAL PHOENIX. FREEWAYS CLOSE BY TO GO INTO DOWNTOWN PHOENIX OR SCOTTSDALE. NICE SHOPPING RESTAURANTS YOU NAME IT. Water trash & sewer included in HOA. Owner is an agent.... WON'T LAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have any available units?
4414 E HUBBELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have?
Some of 4414 E HUBBELL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 E HUBBELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4414 E HUBBELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 E HUBBELL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 E HUBBELL Street is pet friendly.
Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 4414 E HUBBELL Street offers parking.
Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 E HUBBELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 4414 E HUBBELL Street has a pool.
Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have accessible units?
No, 4414 E HUBBELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 E HUBBELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 E HUBBELL Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College