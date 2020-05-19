All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4412 N 56TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4412 N 56TH Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

4412 N 56TH Street

4412 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4412 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful Home reconstructed with Mark Candeleria design in 2016, kept the feel of comfort, sophistication and charm that makes Arcadia homes so special. This home is located in the heart of prestigious Arcadia, with a full acre of land, this home boasts 4 bedrooms 31/2 baths, a game/media room and open floor plan with all newly decorated finishes of the highest quality. Calcutta countertops in kitchen, Carrara, Limestone and marble throughout with beautiful wood flooring in main rooms and bedrooms. Master suite with office that could be used as a second large walk in closet if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 N 56TH Street have any available units?
4412 N 56TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 N 56TH Street have?
Some of 4412 N 56TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 N 56TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4412 N 56TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 N 56TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4412 N 56TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4412 N 56TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4412 N 56TH Street offers parking.
Does 4412 N 56TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 N 56TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 N 56TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4412 N 56TH Street has a pool.
Does 4412 N 56TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4412 N 56TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 N 56TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 N 56TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College