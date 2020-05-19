4412 N 56TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room

Beautiful Home reconstructed with Mark Candeleria design in 2016, kept the feel of comfort, sophistication and charm that makes Arcadia homes so special. This home is located in the heart of prestigious Arcadia, with a full acre of land, this home boasts 4 bedrooms 31/2 baths, a game/media room and open floor plan with all newly decorated finishes of the highest quality. Calcutta countertops in kitchen, Carrara, Limestone and marble throughout with beautiful wood flooring in main rooms and bedrooms. Master suite with office that could be used as a second large walk in closet if needed.