4410 N Longview Avenue 111

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated gym pool bbq/grill

REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! Updated 2BR / 2BA first floor unit by the pool. New energy efficient windows! Stackable washer / dryer (ventless), plank wood vinyl flooring. Water & trash included. 1 assigned parking space. Community Pool, community BBQ, gated community. Minutes to downtown, midtown and the Melrose District and the Biltmore. Freeway close to SR-51, I-17. Madison Elementary School District. Rent $995, security deposit $995, admin fee $150. $55 per adult application fee. No pets or smoking.