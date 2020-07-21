All apartments in Phoenix
4410 N Longview Avenue 111
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:36 PM

4410 N Longview Avenue 111

4410 North Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4410 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! Updated 2BR / 2BA first floor unit by the pool. New energy efficient windows! Stackable washer / dryer (ventless), plank wood vinyl flooring. Water & trash included. 1 assigned parking space. Community Pool, community BBQ, gated community. Minutes to downtown, midtown and the Melrose District and the Biltmore. Freeway close to SR-51, I-17. Madison Elementary School District. Rent $995, security deposit $995, admin fee $150. $55 per adult application fee. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have any available units?
4410 N Longview Avenue 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have?
Some of 4410 N Longview Avenue 111's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 currently offering any rent specials?
4410 N Longview Avenue 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 pet-friendly?
No, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 offer parking?
Yes, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 offers parking.
Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have a pool?
Yes, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 has a pool.
Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have accessible units?
No, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 N Longview Avenue 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
