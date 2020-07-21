All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4409 W Poinsettia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4409 W Poinsettia Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

4409 W Poinsettia Drive

4409 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4409 West Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 4 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale home with private fenced pool. Neutral two tone paint throughout, separate living room with fireplace and tile floor and family room with neutral stained concrete flooring. Kitchen features tile flooring, granite counter tops, electric ceramic top range, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Large master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped front yard and backyard with covered patio, grass area, storage shed and fenced pool. Laundry room with washing machine and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have any available units?
4409 W Poinsettia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have?
Some of 4409 W Poinsettia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 W Poinsettia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 W Poinsettia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 W Poinsettia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive offers parking.
Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive has a pool.
Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 W Poinsettia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 W Poinsettia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College