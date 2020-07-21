4409 W Poinsettia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 4 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale home with private fenced pool. Neutral two tone paint throughout, separate living room with fireplace and tile floor and family room with neutral stained concrete flooring. Kitchen features tile flooring, granite counter tops, electric ceramic top range, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Large master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped front yard and backyard with covered patio, grass area, storage shed and fenced pool. Laundry room with washing machine and dryer.