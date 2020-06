Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single level home with a single car garage, 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and granite counter tops, all on a corner lot. This house located at 4408 N 57th Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home!*This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3 %* Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.