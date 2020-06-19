All apartments in Phoenix
4407 W Donner Dr.

4407 West Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4407 West Donner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Former Model Home! W/Mountain View & Sparkling Pool - This home has lots to offer aggressively price will not last! Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath plus a den! Desert landscaping in front of the home and relaxing mountain view from entire south part of the home! Tropical backyard with a spectacular swimming pool and huge backyard on both sides of the home. New paint through out along with new modern laminate flooring. Home comes with all appliances. Built in computer/work desk in hallway. Very spacious! Call Erick at 480-228-0792

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-228-0792 ERICK FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE5072963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have any available units?
4407 W Donner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4407 W Donner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4407 W Donner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 W Donner Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 W Donner Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. offer parking?
No, 4407 W Donner Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 W Donner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4407 W Donner Dr. has a pool.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4407 W Donner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 W Donner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 W Donner Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 W Donner Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
