4407 N GUADAL Court
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

4407 N GUADAL Court

4407 North Guadal Court · No Longer Available
Location

4407 North Guadal Court, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, highly upgraded and spacious!! 3br/2ba with an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counters, lots of cabinet space, pantry, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans in every room. Wood look vinyl floor with carpet in the bedrooms only. Large master bedroom with extra-large walk in closet! Huge back yard with a covered patio, built in doghouse and aluminum storage shed. ALL this and an RV gate too! Not to mention, NO HOA! Close to everything you could need. Call us today or this will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 N GUADAL Court have any available units?
4407 N GUADAL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 N GUADAL Court have?
Some of 4407 N GUADAL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 N GUADAL Court currently offering any rent specials?
4407 N GUADAL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 N GUADAL Court pet-friendly?
No, 4407 N GUADAL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4407 N GUADAL Court offer parking?
Yes, 4407 N GUADAL Court offers parking.
Does 4407 N GUADAL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 N GUADAL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 N GUADAL Court have a pool?
No, 4407 N GUADAL Court does not have a pool.
Does 4407 N GUADAL Court have accessible units?
No, 4407 N GUADAL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 N GUADAL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 N GUADAL Court has units with dishwashers.
