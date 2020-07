Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare Al Beadle rental at Triad Apartments. This 3 unit complex was designed by Al Beadle as part of the Arts and Architecture Case Study program. You'll find one bedroom as well as living room, kitchen and bath and a generous, private outdoor patio. Recently updated with bamboo floors, updated kitchen and floor to ceiling glass that makes this a place to be desired. This will lease fast so call right away for an appointment to see.