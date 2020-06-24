4391 N 24TH Place

Amenities
BILTMORE JEWEL Large 2BR/2.5BA + Den! Spacious villa with a warm/comfortable feel! This beautifully appointed home is located in a gated community overlooking the resort-style pool. Enjoy entertaining guests in your gourmet kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, rich cabinetry & granite slab countertops. Rich hardwood, tile & plush carpet floors, contemporary-style ceiling fans & light fixtures, and quality Anderson windows throughout. Pre-wired for surround & integrated sound, security, central vac & all the latest for high speed internet access, etc. Conveniently located near the 51, Biltmore, Esplanade, & 24th St., & Camelback businesses, dining and shopping. Freshly painted and super clean! Move in ready!! Don't miss this one!