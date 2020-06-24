All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4391 N 24TH Place
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

4391 N 24TH Place

4391 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4391 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
BILTMORE JEWEL Large 2BR/2.5BA + Den! Spacious villa with a warm/comfortable feel! This beautifully appointed home is located in a gated community overlooking the resort-style pool. Enjoy entertaining guests in your gourmet kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, rich cabinetry & granite slab countertops. Rich hardwood, tile & plush carpet floors, contemporary-style ceiling fans & light fixtures, and quality Anderson windows throughout. Pre-wired for surround & integrated sound, security, central vac & all the latest for high speed internet access, etc. Conveniently located near the 51, Biltmore, Esplanade, & 24th St., & Camelback businesses, dining and shopping. Freshly painted and super clean! Move in ready!! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4391 N 24TH Place have any available units?
4391 N 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4391 N 24TH Place have?
Some of 4391 N 24TH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4391 N 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4391 N 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4391 N 24TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4391 N 24TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4391 N 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4391 N 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 4391 N 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4391 N 24TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4391 N 24TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4391 N 24TH Place has a pool.
Does 4391 N 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4391 N 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4391 N 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4391 N 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.
