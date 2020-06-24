All apartments in Phoenix
4377 E Morrow Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

4377 E Morrow Drive

4377 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4377 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
REDUCED!! GATED W/ COMMUNITY POOL!! 2 Bedrooms & large loft, 2 bathroom & right across from grassy park & pool on quiet interior lot. Upgraded - Crown molding, beautiful countertops, lovely wood flooring , staggered rich cherry cabinetry in kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless appliances. ''Arizona fireplace'' Inviting front porch & private flagstone patio w/pretty boganvillas and plantings. Tatum Village has a covered picnic ramada plus a basketball court. North end has private gate access to walking path by the canal plus hike/bike Reach 11. Conveniently located near 51 & 101 freeways, shopping, restaurants, Mayo & Abrazo Hospitals, Musical Instrument Museum, Desert Ridge Marketplace. Life is good at Tatum Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 E Morrow Drive have any available units?
4377 E Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 E Morrow Drive have?
Some of 4377 E Morrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 E Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4377 E Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 E Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4377 E Morrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4377 E Morrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4377 E Morrow Drive offers parking.
Does 4377 E Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 E Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 E Morrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4377 E Morrow Drive has a pool.
Does 4377 E Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4377 E Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 E Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 E Morrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
