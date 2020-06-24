4377 E Morrow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

REDUCED!! GATED W/ COMMUNITY POOL!! 2 Bedrooms & large loft, 2 bathroom & right across from grassy park & pool on quiet interior lot. Upgraded - Crown molding, beautiful countertops, lovely wood flooring , staggered rich cherry cabinetry in kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless appliances. ''Arizona fireplace'' Inviting front porch & private flagstone patio w/pretty boganvillas and plantings. Tatum Village has a covered picnic ramada plus a basketball court. North end has private gate access to walking path by the canal plus hike/bike Reach 11. Conveniently located near 51 & 101 freeways, shopping, restaurants, Mayo & Abrazo Hospitals, Musical Instrument Museum, Desert Ridge Marketplace. Life is good at Tatum Village!