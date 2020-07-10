All apartments in Phoenix
4349 E Smokehouse Tr
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

4349 E Smokehouse Tr

4349 East Smokehouse Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4349 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/faa0f6a0a0 ---- Available for move-in now! The property sits along a beautiful golf course New carpet installed in bedrooms. tile everywhere else. Interior freshly painted 2 car garage Gated community Lease Terms: 12-month lease Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $2,200 Security deposit is $2,200 Last Month Rent of $2,200 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $88 (4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have any available units?
4349 E Smokehouse Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have?
Some of 4349 E Smokehouse Tr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 E Smokehouse Tr currently offering any rent specials?
4349 E Smokehouse Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 E Smokehouse Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr is pet friendly.
Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr offer parking?
Yes, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr offers parking.
Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have a pool?
Yes, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr has a pool.
Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have accessible units?
No, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 E Smokehouse Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 E Smokehouse Tr does not have units with dishwashers.

