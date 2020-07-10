4349 E Smokehouse Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/faa0f6a0a0 ---- Available for move-in now! The property sits along a beautiful golf course New carpet installed in bedrooms. tile everywhere else. Interior freshly painted 2 car garage Gated community Lease Terms: 12-month lease Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $2,200 Security deposit is $2,200 Last Month Rent of $2,200 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $88 (4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/