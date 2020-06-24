4345 N 112th Ave

Amenities

Small but very clean and affordable! - ---OPEN HOUSE 2/5 from 3pm to 6pm------- Only inquire online if you can't make the open house and have a credit score of at least 625. Newer carpet and paint inside, and extremely clean home! Kitchen has all appliances and a large pantry! Master has it's own bath and laminate flooring. Walk to school! Contact us online to schedule a showing! Phoenix rental tax of 2.3%, $1250 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Minimum requirements are.........



CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



