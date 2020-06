Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

4-Bedroom Home in Laveen - Two story home in Laveen. Brand new carpeting, paint Appliances included, some of which are new. Low maintenance front and back yard. Big loft upstairs in addition to the four bedrooms. Do not delay; this home is one of the nicer ones in Laveen, and will not last.



(RLNE4283171)