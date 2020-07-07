4332 E Siesta Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/07/20 ** Beautiful 3BR Family Home for Rent near Desert Ridge, NEWLY REMODELED**



Look no further!!! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a fantastic family neighborhood at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place. Recent renovations include new carpeting throughout, stainless steel appliances, bathroom tile flooring & master shower. WOW!!!



Downstairs has a kitchen with bay window dining area, spacious family room, and the master bedroom. Upstairs includes two bedrooms (one with walk-in closet), loft area, and attic with LOTS of storage space. Grassy backyard with two large citrus trees.



The neighborhood is located at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place. You are just minutes from both the 101 and 51 freeways, allowing quick access to anywhere in the valley, and Desert Ridge marketplace is just up the road.



Come take a look!!!



(RLNE5353460)