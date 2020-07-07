All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

4332 E Siesta Ln

4332 East Siesta Lane · (480) 209-9689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4332 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/07/20 ** Beautiful 3BR Family Home for Rent near Desert Ridge, NEWLY REMODELED**

Look no further!!! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a fantastic family neighborhood at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place. Recent renovations include new carpeting throughout, stainless steel appliances, bathroom tile flooring & master shower. WOW!!!

Downstairs has a kitchen with bay window dining area, spacious family room, and the master bedroom. Upstairs includes two bedrooms (one with walk-in closet), loft area, and attic with LOTS of storage space. Grassy backyard with two large citrus trees.

The neighborhood is located at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place. You are just minutes from both the 101 and 51 freeways, allowing quick access to anywhere in the valley, and Desert Ridge marketplace is just up the road.

Come take a look!!!

(RLNE5353460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 E Siesta Ln have any available units?
4332 E Siesta Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 E Siesta Ln have?
Some of 4332 E Siesta Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 E Siesta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4332 E Siesta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 E Siesta Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4332 E Siesta Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4332 E Siesta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4332 E Siesta Ln offers parking.
Does 4332 E Siesta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 E Siesta Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 E Siesta Ln have a pool?
No, 4332 E Siesta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4332 E Siesta Ln have accessible units?
No, 4332 E Siesta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 E Siesta Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 E Siesta Ln has units with dishwashers.
