4330 N 5TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled townhouse with great views of Downtown Phoenix! Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom (all bathrooms are recently remodeled) loft style condo in the heart of the Melrose District. Newly remodeled kitchen with new countertops, new backsplash, upgraded lighting. Kitchen top eating area along with a cozy dining space perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom upstairs with a private balcony that provides downtown views. Two additional master bedrooms downstairs with one bedroom offering walk out access to your private yard. Additional balcony is off the large and open living room for your enjoyment. Bonus loft area that could be used as an office or as you desire. There are two assigned parking spaces that are in a gated underground garage. Community pool