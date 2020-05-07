All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

4330 N 5TH Avenue

4330 North 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4330 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled townhouse with great views of Downtown Phoenix! Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom (all bathrooms are recently remodeled) loft style condo in the heart of the Melrose District. Newly remodeled kitchen with new countertops, new backsplash, upgraded lighting. Kitchen top eating area along with a cozy dining space perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom upstairs with a private balcony that provides downtown views. Two additional master bedrooms downstairs with one bedroom offering walk out access to your private yard. Additional balcony is off the large and open living room for your enjoyment. Bonus loft area that could be used as an office or as you desire. There are two assigned parking spaces that are in a gated underground garage. Community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have any available units?
4330 N 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 4330 N 5TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 N 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 N 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 N 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4330 N 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4330 N 5TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 N 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4330 N 5TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 N 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 N 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 N 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

