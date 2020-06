Amenities

Owner/Agent. Granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. 18'' tile throughout with ceiling fans in most rooms with remotes. Double pane windows throughout with newer window treatments. Fantastic grass back yard with mature trees, including citrus, and covered patio. Laundry in garage. Garage has epoxy floor. Terrific north/south exposure. Conveniently located near Paradise Valley Mall on quiet street.