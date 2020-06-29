433 North 14th Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unit is FULLY REMODELED. This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse with a custom "charred" wall, close to downtown. Look at the pictures, everything is appointed with the newest design, complete with charred solid wood doors, track lighting, and interior washer and dryer hookups.



This property has plenty of on-street and off-street parking.



I'm are looking for long-term tenants for this ready-to-move-in home.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I DON'T charge application fees - I'm more interested in finding the right tenant that making money on people applying for my apartment.



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a one-time pet fee that is used to deep clean the unit upon move-out.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call. Let's have a conversation about the good and bad, and then, we will take the next step.



* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid overtime.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



* The rent that is listed is the base rent. Water, Tax and Admin fees will be added to each monthly payment.



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!