Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4326 W ARACELY Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

4326 W ARACELY Drive

4326 West Aracely Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4326 West Aracely Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom - 2 bath home with lots of upgrades -in Anthem Parkside - Laminate wood flooring in main area - carpet in the bedrooms - Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances - rated cabinetry, island and breakfast bar, spacious master, large master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms and guest bath with dual sinks, Oversized laundry room, 2 car garage with epoxy floor, Large backyard with easy care landscaping. All of this in Anthem's planned community featuring full work out facility, community pool and waterpark, catch and release fishing, playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have any available units?
4326 W ARACELY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have?
Some of 4326 W ARACELY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 W ARACELY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4326 W ARACELY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 W ARACELY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4326 W ARACELY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4326 W ARACELY Drive offers parking.
Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 W ARACELY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4326 W ARACELY Drive has a pool.
Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4326 W ARACELY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 W ARACELY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 W ARACELY Drive has units with dishwashers.

