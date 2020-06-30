4326 W ARACELY Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom - 2 bath home with lots of upgrades -in Anthem Parkside - Laminate wood flooring in main area - carpet in the bedrooms - Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances - rated cabinetry, island and breakfast bar, spacious master, large master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms and guest bath with dual sinks, Oversized laundry room, 2 car garage with epoxy floor, Large backyard with easy care landscaping. All of this in Anthem's planned community featuring full work out facility, community pool and waterpark, catch and release fishing, playground and more.