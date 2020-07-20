4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Newer Tile Flooring, Brand New Carpet in family room and bedrooms ,Granite Counter Tops, Newer Bathroom sinks, refrigerator and more! Premium lot overlooking the preserve which offers a lush private backyard fully equipped with a built Fireplace. The floorplan is open, airy and has cathedral ceilings, high archways, an entertainment wall, & fireplace. There is a formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family room off the kitchen. The kitchen accommodates a large island and plenty of room for a table. The master suite and bath are both good size, have his and hers sinks areas, a garden tub, and separate exit to the backyard patio. This home is clean and ready for move in Now!!