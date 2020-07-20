All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive

4325 East Rancho Caliente Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4325 East Rancho Caliente Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Newer Tile Flooring, Brand New Carpet in family room and bedrooms ,Granite Counter Tops, Newer Bathroom sinks, refrigerator and more! Premium lot overlooking the preserve which offers a lush private backyard fully equipped with a built Fireplace. The floorplan is open, airy and has cathedral ceilings, high archways, an entertainment wall, & fireplace. There is a formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family room off the kitchen. The kitchen accommodates a large island and plenty of room for a table. The master suite and bath are both good size, have his and hers sinks areas, a garden tub, and separate exit to the backyard patio. This home is clean and ready for move in Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have any available units?
4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have?
Some of 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive offers parking.
Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have a pool?
No, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 E RANCHO CALIENTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College