Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground bbq/grill pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2bath patio home in Premium Location of Los Olivos, an intimate community in the ARCADIA BILTMORE area! The fireplace is non-working Tree-lined private streets. Home has a great open split bedroom floorplan and Resort Style Living! Los Olivos Park across the street: dog-friendly, volleyball, disc golf, BBQs, horseshoes, playground & more. Owner will only approve up to two dogs under 15lbs. No cats.