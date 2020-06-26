4322 E DESERT SKY Court

Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan home w/fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans & tile in Master Bedroom. Entry opens to Great room w/vaulted ceilings, bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, pantry & extended counter space. Spacious Master bedroom w/new tile flooring, updated double floating vanity, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet w/extra shelving. Private laundry room w/washer & dryer included off of the front hallway, along w/2 secondary bedrooms, one w/walk-in closet! Step outside & enjoy the covered patio & endless mountain views w/no homes behind you! Relax in the refreshing play pool w/water feature & extended paver patio all for you to enjoy as pool service & landscaping are INCLUDED!Garage has built in cabinets. for storage.