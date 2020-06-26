All apartments in Phoenix
4322 E DESERT SKY Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

4322 E DESERT SKY Court

4322 East Desert Sky Court · No Longer Available
Location

4322 East Desert Sky Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan home w/fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans & tile in Master Bedroom. Entry opens to Great room w/vaulted ceilings, bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, pantry & extended counter space. Spacious Master bedroom w/new tile flooring, updated double floating vanity, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet w/extra shelving. Private laundry room w/washer & dryer included off of the front hallway, along w/2 secondary bedrooms, one w/walk-in closet! Step outside & enjoy the covered patio & endless mountain views w/no homes behind you! Relax in the refreshing play pool w/water feature & extended paver patio all for you to enjoy as pool service & landscaping are INCLUDED!Garage has built in cabinets. for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have any available units?
4322 E DESERT SKY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have?
Some of 4322 E DESERT SKY Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 E DESERT SKY Court currently offering any rent specials?
4322 E DESERT SKY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 E DESERT SKY Court pet-friendly?
No, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court offer parking?
Yes, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court offers parking.
Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have a pool?
Yes, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court has a pool.
Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have accessible units?
No, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 E DESERT SKY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 E DESERT SKY Court has units with dishwashers.
