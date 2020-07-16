4320 E DESERT SKY Court

Amenities
With all tile downstairs, you will fall in love with this spacious home! The living room and dining room easily transitions to the open family room & gorgeous kitchen which is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances & plenty of counter & storage space.. One bedroom is downstairs as is a full bath & it is perfect for guests or office. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms & the master suite which boosts a large balcony overlooking the pool with forever views of the Black Mountain and beyond. The property backs to an open space and our warm Arizona days & cool nights will beckon you to spend your time poolside when home! Pool service and landscaping is provided for this beautiful home.