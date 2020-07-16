4320 E DESERT SKY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

With all tile downstairs, you will fall in love with this spacious home! The living room and dining room easily transitions to the open family room & gorgeous kitchen which is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances & plenty of counter & storage space.. One bedroom is downstairs as is a full bath & it is perfect for guests or office. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms & the master suite which boosts a large balcony overlooking the pool with forever views of the Black Mountain and beyond. The property backs to an open space and our warm Arizona days & cool nights will beckon you to spend your time poolside when home! Pool service and landscaping is provided for this beautiful home.