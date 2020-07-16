All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4320 E DESERT SKY Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4320 E DESERT SKY Court

4320 East Desert Sky Court · No Longer Available
Location

4320 East Desert Sky Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
With all tile downstairs, you will fall in love with this spacious home! The living room and dining room easily transitions to the open family room & gorgeous kitchen which is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances & plenty of counter & storage space.. One bedroom is downstairs as is a full bath & it is perfect for guests or office. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms & the master suite which boosts a large balcony overlooking the pool with forever views of the Black Mountain and beyond. The property backs to an open space and our warm Arizona days & cool nights will beckon you to spend your time poolside when home! Pool service and landscaping is provided for this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have any available units?
4320 E DESERT SKY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have?
Some of 4320 E DESERT SKY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 E DESERT SKY Court currently offering any rent specials?
4320 E DESERT SKY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 E DESERT SKY Court pet-friendly?
No, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court offer parking?
Yes, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court offers parking.
Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have a pool?
Yes, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court has a pool.
Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have accessible units?
No, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 E DESERT SKY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 E DESERT SKY Court has units with dishwashers.
