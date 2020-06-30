4319 W BURGESS Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful, extremely clean home in desirable Rogers Ranch on a premium Greenbelt lot with fantastic, expansive views of South Mountain. Split master bedroom with large, separate tub and shower as well as dual sinks. Tile floors throughout the home except bedrooms. Large kitchen with island breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances and dining area all open to family room and overlooking the covered patio and beautiful views from the back yard. Neutral, two tone paint throughout, both double garage and patio have epoxy floors. Miles of walking trails, minutes from several golf courses, shopping centers and easy commute to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Fridge/Washer/Dryer Do Not Convey. Renters insurance required. Small Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1650, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.