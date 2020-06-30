All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

4319 W BURGESS Lane

4319 West Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4319 West Burgess Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, extremely clean home in desirable Rogers Ranch on a premium Greenbelt lot with fantastic, expansive views of South Mountain. Split master bedroom with large, separate tub and shower as well as dual sinks. Tile floors throughout the home except bedrooms. Large kitchen with island breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances and dining area all open to family room and overlooking the covered patio and beautiful views from the back yard. Neutral, two tone paint throughout, both double garage and patio have epoxy floors. Miles of walking trails, minutes from several golf courses, shopping centers and easy commute to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Fridge/Washer/Dryer Do Not Convey. Renters insurance required. Small Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1650, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have any available units?
4319 W BURGESS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have?
Some of 4319 W BURGESS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W BURGESS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W BURGESS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W BURGESS Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 W BURGESS Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W BURGESS Lane offers parking.
Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W BURGESS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have a pool?
No, 4319 W BURGESS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have accessible units?
No, 4319 W BURGESS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W BURGESS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W BURGESS Lane has units with dishwashers.

