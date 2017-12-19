All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4319 E Smokehouse Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

4319 E Smokehouse Trl

4319 East Smokehouse Trail · (623) 866-4221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
putting green
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint. Neutral two-tone paint with accent trim doors and closets. First floor has a formal living room and dining room plus kitchen, family room and a bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs has three more bedrooms plus a niche/loft area outside the master. The master suite has a walk out deck with awesome view of mountains, sunsets and golf course. The master bath has been updated with free standing soaker tub and tile walk in shower. The extended, tiled back porch, putting green, pool and view fencing offer relaxing outdoor entertaining or personal enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have any available units?
4319 E Smokehouse Trl has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have?
Some of 4319 E Smokehouse Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 E Smokehouse Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4319 E Smokehouse Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 E Smokehouse Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl offer parking?
No, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl has a pool.
Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have accessible units?
No, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 E Smokehouse Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 E Smokehouse Trl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4319 E Smokehouse Trl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity