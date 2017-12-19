4319 E Smokehouse Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool putting green

Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint. Neutral two-tone paint with accent trim doors and closets. First floor has a formal living room and dining room plus kitchen, family room and a bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs has three more bedrooms plus a niche/loft area outside the master. The master suite has a walk out deck with awesome view of mountains, sunsets and golf course. The master bath has been updated with free standing soaker tub and tile walk in shower. The extended, tiled back porch, putting green, pool and view fencing offer relaxing outdoor entertaining or personal enjoyment.