4317 N 73rd Ave.
4317 N 73rd Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4317 N 73rd Ave

4317 North 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4317 North 73rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff3c8900b3 ---- Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 2 bath single family house features tile floors in the living areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, an open living room with a new dual pane arcadia door leading into your fenced backyard, an RV gate and fresh paint! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix, Gas: SWG Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: Slab parking (6 spots) Move-In Costs &bull; 1st Month&rsquo;s Rent Plus Tax: $1,222.49 &bull; Security Deposit: $1,195.00 &bull; Cleaning Fee: $150.00 &bull; Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet &bull; Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,567.49 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4317 N 73rd Ave have any available units?
4317 N 73rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 N 73rd Ave have?
Some of 4317 N 73rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 N 73rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4317 N 73rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 N 73rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 N 73rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4317 N 73rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4317 N 73rd Ave offers parking.
Does 4317 N 73rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 N 73rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 N 73rd Ave have a pool?
No, 4317 N 73rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4317 N 73rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4317 N 73rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 N 73rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 N 73rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

