4317 N 73rd Ave.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff3c8900b3 ---- Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 2 bath single family house features tile floors in the living areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, an open living room with a new dual pane arcadia door leading into your fenced backyard, an RV gate and fresh paint! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix, Gas: SWG Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: Slab parking (6 spots) Move-In Costs • 1st Month’s Rent Plus Tax: $1,222.49 • Security Deposit: $1,195.00 • Cleaning Fee: $150.00 • Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet • Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,567.49 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.