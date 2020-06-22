4313 N 28TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court

*2/27- *NO LONGER ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS OR SHOWING. Super sharp SINGLE LEVEL 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit + Den/Office. Vaulted ceilings in main living area & Den make the unit feel large & open. Newer textured laminate flooring, paint, lighting, ceiling fans. Newer Kitchen, featuring maple cabinets, Newer SS appls w/smooth top range. Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. Updated bathrooms. Secure unit with roller shields & security doors. Nice sized back patio + Community Pool & Patio area. Several interior closets + 1 exterior storage area. Enjoy Los Olivos Park across the street: dog friendly, volleyball, disc golf, BBQs, horseshoes, playground & more. Also adjacent is Devonshire Adult Center w/ 23,000 sq ft of fitness, billiards & classes. Convenient Biltmore location close to shopping, dining and the freeway. Easy commute to Sky Harbor.