Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

4313 N 28TH Street

4313 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4313 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
volleyball court
*2/27- *NO LONGER ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS OR SHOWING. Super sharp SINGLE LEVEL 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit + Den/Office. Vaulted ceilings in main living area & Den make the unit feel large & open. Newer textured laminate flooring, paint, lighting, ceiling fans. Newer Kitchen, featuring maple cabinets, Newer SS appls w/smooth top range. Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. Updated bathrooms. Secure unit with roller shields & security doors. Nice sized back patio + Community Pool & Patio area. Several interior closets + 1 exterior storage area. Enjoy Los Olivos Park across the street: dog friendly, volleyball, disc golf, BBQs, horseshoes, playground & more. Also adjacent is Devonshire Adult Center w/ 23,000 sq ft of fitness, billiards & classes. Convenient Biltmore location close to shopping, dining and the freeway. Easy commute to Sky Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 N 28TH Street have any available units?
4313 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 4313 N 28TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4313 N 28TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 N 28TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4313 N 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 4313 N 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4313 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 N 28TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 N 28TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4313 N 28TH Street has a pool.
Does 4313 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4313 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
