Phoenix, AZ
4307 E KAREN Drive
Last updated June 6 2020

4307 E KAREN Drive

4307 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4307 East Karen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**RECENTLY RENOVATED** POOL RESURFACED & NEW CLEANING SYSTEM 2017 | FRESHLY PAINTED IN 2020 | BATHROOMS RENOVATED 2017 | BRUSHED NICKEL DOOR HANDLES & LIGHTING FIXTURES | NEW WOOD LIKE FLOORING 2020 | NEW BLINDS INSTALLED THROUGH WHOLE HOUSE 2017 | KITCHEN STOVE & MICROWAVE 2017! Spotless beautiful single level split floor plan home with pool on an over-sized lot. Formal living space, vaulted ceiling in family room open to large kitchen and French Doors to the backyard. Kitchen has informal dining area & updated counter tops. Lg master suite w/ French Doors to the back yard, walk in closet & full bathroom. Huge laundry room with storage which leads to a bonus room with AC. Spacious corner lot, covered patio, 2 car garage, and storage shed! Minutes from shopping, dining & school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
4307 E KAREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 4307 E KAREN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4307 E KAREN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4307 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4307 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4307 E KAREN Drive offers parking.
Does 4307 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4307 E KAREN Drive has a pool.
Does 4307 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4307 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.

