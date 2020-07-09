4307 E KAREN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

**RECENTLY RENOVATED** POOL RESURFACED & NEW CLEANING SYSTEM 2017 | FRESHLY PAINTED IN 2020 | BATHROOMS RENOVATED 2017 | BRUSHED NICKEL DOOR HANDLES & LIGHTING FIXTURES | NEW WOOD LIKE FLOORING 2020 | NEW BLINDS INSTALLED THROUGH WHOLE HOUSE 2017 | KITCHEN STOVE & MICROWAVE 2017! Spotless beautiful single level split floor plan home with pool on an over-sized lot. Formal living space, vaulted ceiling in family room open to large kitchen and French Doors to the backyard. Kitchen has informal dining area & updated counter tops. Lg master suite w/ French Doors to the back yard, walk in closet & full bathroom. Huge laundry room with storage which leads to a bonus room with AC. Spacious corner lot, covered patio, 2 car garage, and storage shed! Minutes from shopping, dining & school