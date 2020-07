Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL MODERN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF IT ALL. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MT AND PRAYING MONK. THIS MODERN HOME HAS IT ALL. VIEW DECK, SWIMMING POOL, ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH GAS. THIS HOME IS MINUTES FROM THE BILTMORE, ARCADIA AND OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!