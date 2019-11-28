All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive

4301 East Silverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4301 East Silverwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Extremely clean 3 bed/2 bath for lease. Large ceramic tile flooring throughout the common areas. Nice wood flooring in the bedrooms. Open floor plan features dining, living and family room. Wood-burning fireplace, kitchen island, brand new D/W AND A/C unit. Plantation blinds throughout, double sinks in the master bath, large tub, 2 closets. Brand new closet doors throughout. Washer/dryer included, 2 car garage with storage, all desert landscaping, covered back patio. Must SEE!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have any available units?
4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have?
Some of 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College