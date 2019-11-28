4301 E SILVERWOOD Drive

Amenities

Extremely clean 3 bed/2 bath for lease. Large ceramic tile flooring throughout the common areas. Nice wood flooring in the bedrooms. Open floor plan features dining, living and family room. Wood-burning fireplace, kitchen island, brand new D/W AND A/C unit. Plantation blinds throughout, double sinks in the master bath, large tub, 2 closets. Brand new closet doors throughout. Washer/dryer included, 2 car garage with storage, all desert landscaping, covered back patio. Must SEE!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.