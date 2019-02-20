All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4245 E Folgers Rd

4245 East Folgers Road · No Longer Available
Location

4245 East Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area. Close to lots of shopping, dining, entertainment, Meticulous home shows pride of ownership featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, separate living & family rooms, huge loft. The huge island kitchen with granite countertops, opens to family room and features breakfast nook, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking range w/oven. Huge master has large bathroom and large walk-in closet. Full Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs. Be proud to entertain in the beautifully landscaped backyard, covered patio, and large garden area. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Home equipped with Water Softener and RO System!! Must See!!

(RLNE4791183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 E Folgers Rd have any available units?
4245 E Folgers Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 E Folgers Rd have?
Some of 4245 E Folgers Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 E Folgers Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4245 E Folgers Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 E Folgers Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 E Folgers Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4245 E Folgers Rd offer parking?
No, 4245 E Folgers Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4245 E Folgers Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4245 E Folgers Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 E Folgers Rd have a pool?
No, 4245 E Folgers Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4245 E Folgers Rd have accessible units?
No, 4245 E Folgers Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 E Folgers Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 E Folgers Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
