4245 E Folgers Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area. Close to lots of shopping, dining, entertainment, Meticulous home shows pride of ownership featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, separate living & family rooms, huge loft. The huge island kitchen with granite countertops, opens to family room and features breakfast nook, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking range w/oven. Huge master has large bathroom and large walk-in closet. Full Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs. Be proud to entertain in the beautifully landscaped backyard, covered patio, and large garden area. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Home equipped with Water Softener and RO System!! Must See!!



(RLNE4791183)