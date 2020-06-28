All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

4244 E WHITE ASTER Street

4244 East White Aster Street · No Longer Available
Location

4244 East White Aster Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Very nice home in sought after Mountain Park Ranch community. Soaring vaulted ceiling greets as you enter. New laminate flooring, carpet and paint. Entertain is a breeze in this open concept kitchen. Granite kitchen counter tops, island. Huge walk-In pantry. Home is surround by large windows to enjoy resort like back yard view with pebble tech pool &Spa. One Bed rm (+) full bath rm on main floor. Washer & Dryer in place. Lg. back yard covered Patio faces North for maximum enjoyment. Pool & Yard Service is Included. Community offers inter-twine Walking, biking trails, 3 jr. Olympic size heated pools, sand volley ball courts. Nearby parks. Walk to school,Shops & eateries. Easy access to Free Way. Beautiful home ready for a wonderful people. Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have any available units?
4244 E WHITE ASTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have?
Some of 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
4244 E WHITE ASTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street offers parking.
Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have a pool?
Yes, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street has a pool.
Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have accessible units?
No, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 E WHITE ASTER Street has units with dishwashers.
