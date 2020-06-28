4244 E WHITE ASTER Street

Amenities
Very nice home in sought after Mountain Park Ranch community. Soaring vaulted ceiling greets as you enter. New laminate flooring, carpet and paint. Entertain is a breeze in this open concept kitchen. Granite kitchen counter tops, island. Huge walk-In pantry. Home is surround by large windows to enjoy resort like back yard view with pebble tech pool &Spa. One Bed rm (+) full bath rm on main floor. Washer & Dryer in place. Lg. back yard covered Patio faces North for maximum enjoyment. Pool & Yard Service is Included. Community offers inter-twine Walking, biking trails, 3 jr. Olympic size heated pools, sand volley ball courts. Nearby parks. Walk to school,Shops & eateries. Easy access to Free Way. Beautiful home ready for a wonderful people. Thank you for showing.