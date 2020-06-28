4244 E WHITE ASTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Very nice home in sought after Mountain Park Ranch community. Soaring vaulted ceiling greets as you enter. New laminate flooring, carpet and paint. Entertain is a breeze in this open concept kitchen. Granite kitchen counter tops, island. Huge walk-In pantry. Home is surround by large windows to enjoy resort like back yard view with pebble tech pool &Spa. One Bed rm (+) full bath rm on main floor. Washer & Dryer in place. Lg. back yard covered Patio faces North for maximum enjoyment. Pool & Yard Service is Included. Community offers inter-twine Walking, biking trails, 3 jr. Olympic size heated pools, sand volley ball courts. Nearby parks. Walk to school,Shops & eateries. Easy access to Free Way. Beautiful home ready for a wonderful people. Thank you for showing.