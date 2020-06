Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

424 W. RENEE DR. Available 01/14/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located near 7th Ave and Union HIlls - Gorgeous home in great location, near the 101 and 51 freeways, shopping, parks, schools, and library. Spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with bay window, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Tile floors, private patio and mature landscaping. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



(RLNE3652728)