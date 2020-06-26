All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

4238 E. Saint Anne Ave

4238 East Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4238 East Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Rental Home in Phoenix - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450

This single-level home with a carport has tile in living room, kitchen, & hall making for easy clean up and maintenance. The kitchen has lots of cupboards for great storage, black appliances including a large refrigerator, a gas stove and built-in microwave. The peninsula counter has space for bar stools making extra seating with adjacent area for a dining table. The bedrooms are carpeted. You'll find windows blinds, an inside laundry room (washer & dryer not provided), and a family room off of the kitchen in addition to the living room. Nearby restaurants include Subway, McDonald's, Taco Cabon La Villa and Fiesta Del Sol Buffet. Call or text to make an appointment to view this home.

Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450

Visit www.treehouserent.com to see other available rentals. Requirements to lease can be found in the pdf. on the first page of the website.
Please do not apply until you have seen the home.

(RLNE3888907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have any available units?
4238 E. Saint Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have?
Some of 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4238 E. Saint Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave offers parking.
Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 E. Saint Anne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
