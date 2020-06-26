4238 E. Saint Anne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Great 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Rental Home in Phoenix - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450



This single-level home with a carport has tile in living room, kitchen, & hall making for easy clean up and maintenance. The kitchen has lots of cupboards for great storage, black appliances including a large refrigerator, a gas stove and built-in microwave. The peninsula counter has space for bar stools making extra seating with adjacent area for a dining table. The bedrooms are carpeted. You'll find windows blinds, an inside laundry room (washer & dryer not provided), and a family room off of the kitchen in addition to the living room. Nearby restaurants include Subway, McDonald's, Taco Cabon La Villa and Fiesta Del Sol Buffet. Call or text to make an appointment to view this home.



Call or text to make an appointment to view this home.



Visit www.treehouserent.com to see other available rentals. Requirements to lease can be found in the pdf. on the first page of the website.

Please do not apply until you have seen the home.



(RLNE3888907)