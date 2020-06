Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Arcadia home with views of Camelback Mountain in the highly desirable Date Palm Grove Subdivision.Cozy 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Custom 2 tone Paint throughout, Salerno Porcelain Tile - Hampton Walnut Wood flooring installed in Family room and Kitchen! Huge room off Kitchen can be used as another bedroom or storage area. Covered Patio overlooks lush backyard. A Short walk to one of the most delightful parks in the city. Come See You New Home Today!