4228 E MAYA Way
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM

4228 E MAYA Way

4228 East Maya Way · No Longer Available
Location

4228 East Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 3 bedroom PLUS Office/Flex Room, 2 Bath home quietly tucked away in Tatum Highlands. Open and cheery 1884 square foot, single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings and natural light. Quality finishes throughout. North South lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

