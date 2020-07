Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great 3 bedroom home with large loft! Brand new AC in 2017! Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops. Cherry wood flooring in dining room and loft, travertine tile w/decorative boarders for transition areas, and newer carpet in upstairs bedrooms and hallway, Blinds and plantation shutters in bedrooms. Master bath with separate tub & shower with large walk in closet.Pictures are from 2018, will update with new pictures on 12/7.