Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a clean 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in a NO HOA community! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring through out the home, carpet in the bedrooms. Fire place in living area. Master suite features dual sinks, separate tub and shower, private toilet room and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio with grassy area.