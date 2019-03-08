All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

4225 N 36TH Street

4225 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4225 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exclusive opportunity to lease an Al Beadle condo at the iconic Boardwalk. Renovated in 2019 keeping with the original Al Beadle design and flare by designer Joel Contreras. The original kitchen cabinetry has been refurbished and stained concrete floors meet the Beadle style. Selected materials with the swag of sand-blasted concrete and original stove. Lush common side walk and patio entrances. Private fenced-in outdoor living space - largest in community. Walking distance from all the favs such as LGO, Postino and Sips. This is a rare and sought after find yet priced to lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 N 36TH Street have any available units?
4225 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 4225 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4225 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4225 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4225 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 N 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4225 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 N 36TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
