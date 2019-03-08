4225 N 36TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Exclusive opportunity to lease an Al Beadle condo at the iconic Boardwalk. Renovated in 2019 keeping with the original Al Beadle design and flare by designer Joel Contreras. The original kitchen cabinetry has been refurbished and stained concrete floors meet the Beadle style. Selected materials with the swag of sand-blasted concrete and original stove. Lush common side walk and patio entrances. Private fenced-in outdoor living space - largest in community. Walking distance from all the favs such as LGO, Postino and Sips. This is a rare and sought after find yet priced to lease quickly.