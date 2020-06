Amenities

Wonderful 1 bedroom and 1-bathroom unit tucked away in paradise. Single family home with a nice backyard with a big shade tree located in the backyard. This is a must see. Carpet located in the bedroom and tile throughout the entire unit. Yes, we have a stackable washer and dryer unit so no late night visits to the laundromat. Kitchen and living connected to create one size unit for convenience. Cold AC unit for the hot summers.



Water/trash/sewer is included in rent.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



