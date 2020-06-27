All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4224 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed, 2 bath home situated on an oversize corner lot in a very desirable area! BRAND NEW KITCHEN: shaker cabinets, granite countertops and NEW black stainless steel appliances. Bathroom showers have been refinished as well as vanities & countertops. ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN REFRESHED with NEW carpet in all bedrooms, tile has been professionally cleaned, duct work has been professionally cleaned and sanitized, fresh coat of paint, NEW ceiling fans and lighting and blindsthroughout the home. Step inside to find sunken living room, formal dining room, nice family room. Gorgeous master suite features en-suite bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge backyard is comprised of covered patio, fenced blue pool, storage shed, lots of matures trees and an RV gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
