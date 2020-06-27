4224 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

4 bed, 2 bath home situated on an oversize corner lot in a very desirable area! BRAND NEW KITCHEN: shaker cabinets, granite countertops and NEW black stainless steel appliances. Bathroom showers have been refinished as well as vanities & countertops. ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN REFRESHED with NEW carpet in all bedrooms, tile has been professionally cleaned, duct work has been professionally cleaned and sanitized, fresh coat of paint, NEW ceiling fans and lighting and blindsthroughout the home. Step inside to find sunken living room, formal dining room, nice family room. Gorgeous master suite features en-suite bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge backyard is comprised of covered patio, fenced blue pool, storage shed, lots of matures trees and an RV gate!