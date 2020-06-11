All apartments in Phoenix
4210 N. 18th Dr.

4210 North 18th Drive · (602) 368-5730
Location

4210 North 18th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled home on large lot with a white picket fence around front yard. Open floor-plan with great room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. Modern wood plank style tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout, and a fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and white subway tile back-splash. Large laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. Upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and tile shower. Great location near 19th Ave & Indian school just minutes from uptown Phoenix restaurants and shopping. NO CATS, DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities other than water/sewer which are included in rent. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have any available units?
4210 N. 18th Dr. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have?
Some of 4210 N. 18th Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 N. 18th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4210 N. 18th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 N. 18th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 N. 18th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. offer parking?
No, 4210 N. 18th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 N. 18th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have a pool?
No, 4210 N. 18th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4210 N. 18th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 N. 18th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 N. 18th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
