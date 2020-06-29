All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

4207 West Christy Drive

4207 West Christy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4207 West Christy Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1475 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $123 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1352..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and a fireplace! Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, stainless steel appliances with beautiful back-splash! Updated bath rooms the master bath features a large dual vanity and much more! Covered patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Kitchen appliances will be installed once we have a signed lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 West Christy Drive have any available units?
4207 West Christy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 West Christy Drive have?
Some of 4207 West Christy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 West Christy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 West Christy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 West Christy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 West Christy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4207 West Christy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4207 West Christy Drive offers parking.
Does 4207 West Christy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 West Christy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 West Christy Drive have a pool?
No, 4207 West Christy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4207 West Christy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 West Christy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 West Christy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 West Christy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
