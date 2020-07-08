4204 N 38th Street

Amenities

LOCATION! Arcadia Area, this fully furnished end-unit patio home is conveniently located in the prestigious 85018 zip code, which boasts highest prices per square foot in Maricopa County. Includes: furniture, cookware, glassware, dishes, bedding, linens... everything you need. Just bring your luggage and a toothbrush. Private patio off of master bedroom. Resort-like community pool steps away with well-maintained grounds all around. Feels like a small Melrose Place with green grass, french doors, mature trees & friendly neighbors. Tucked away for extra privacy, your exclusive location offers unsurpassed peace & tranquility. Washer/Dryer included inside for your convenience. Walk to over 25+ restaurants and bars located nearby. Come discover & become a part of the Vibrant Camelback Corridor!