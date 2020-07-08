All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

4204 N 38th Street

4204 N 38th St · No Longer Available
Location

4204 N 38th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION! Arcadia Area, this fully furnished end-unit patio home is conveniently located in the prestigious 85018 zip code, which boasts highest prices per square foot in Maricopa County. Includes: furniture, cookware, glassware, dishes, bedding, linens... everything you need. Just bring your luggage and a toothbrush. Private patio off of master bedroom. Resort-like community pool steps away with well-maintained grounds all around. Feels like a small Melrose Place with green grass, french doors, mature trees & friendly neighbors. Tucked away for extra privacy, your exclusive location offers unsurpassed peace & tranquility. Washer/Dryer included inside for your convenience. Walk to over 25+ restaurants and bars located nearby. Come discover & become a part of the Vibrant Camelback Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 N 38th Street have any available units?
4204 N 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 N 38th Street have?
Some of 4204 N 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 N 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4204 N 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 N 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4204 N 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4204 N 38th Street offer parking?
No, 4204 N 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4204 N 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 N 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 N 38th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4204 N 38th Street has a pool.
Does 4204 N 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4204 N 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 N 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 N 38th Street has units with dishwashers.

