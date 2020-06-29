All apartments in Phoenix
4204 N. 20th St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

4204 N. 20th St.

4204 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4204 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
yoga
4204 N. 20th St. Available 06/05/20 Perfect cozy home in phoenix for rent, call today! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Walking/biking distance to great shopping and restaurants; Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Town and Country and the Colonnade Mall. This attractive, well maintained, centrally located, rental sits on a spacious lot with large shade trees, all block walls for privacy, a raised garden bed with all organic dirt and an extra large paver patio in the backyard Great for sunset cocktails or BBQs with friends and/or family. Home is located right on a City of Phoenix bike path. Two bedroom, two bath with an office/den/yoga room. Landlord pays for landscaping service. Perfect home for that true Urban lifestyle. Sorry no cats, dogs under 30lbs considered. HOME IS OCCUPIED THROUGH MAY 26TH. PLEASE RESPECT CURRENT OCCUPANTS.

4% tax/processing fee on top of rent
$20 hvac filter fee
$150 admin fee
Renters insurance required
Pets call first
Washer and dryer not warrantied by owner

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 N. 20th St. have any available units?
4204 N. 20th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 N. 20th St. have?
Some of 4204 N. 20th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 N. 20th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4204 N. 20th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 N. 20th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 N. 20th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4204 N. 20th St. offer parking?
No, 4204 N. 20th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4204 N. 20th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 N. 20th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 N. 20th St. have a pool?
No, 4204 N. 20th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4204 N. 20th St. have accessible units?
No, 4204 N. 20th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 N. 20th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 N. 20th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

