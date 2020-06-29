Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill yoga

4204 N. 20th St. Available 06/05/20 Perfect cozy home in phoenix for rent, call today! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Walking/biking distance to great shopping and restaurants; Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Town and Country and the Colonnade Mall. This attractive, well maintained, centrally located, rental sits on a spacious lot with large shade trees, all block walls for privacy, a raised garden bed with all organic dirt and an extra large paver patio in the backyard Great for sunset cocktails or BBQs with friends and/or family. Home is located right on a City of Phoenix bike path. Two bedroom, two bath with an office/den/yoga room. Landlord pays for landscaping service. Perfect home for that true Urban lifestyle. Sorry no cats, dogs under 30lbs considered. HOME IS OCCUPIED THROUGH MAY 26TH. PLEASE RESPECT CURRENT OCCUPANTS.



4% tax/processing fee on top of rent

$20 hvac filter fee

$150 admin fee

Renters insurance required

Pets call first

Washer and dryer not warrantied by owner



No Cats Allowed



